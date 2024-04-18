Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS remained flat at $81.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,906. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

