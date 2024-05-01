Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.33. The stock had a trading volume of 302,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,078. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.