Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Kopin Trading Down 3.2 %

KOPN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 162,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,520. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.56. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

