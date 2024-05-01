Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in RTX by 8,351.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of RTX by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 121.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

