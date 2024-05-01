DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $62,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOE traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 235,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,295. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average of $143.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.