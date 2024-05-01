Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

