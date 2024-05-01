New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. 12,972,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

