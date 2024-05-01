Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $10.59 on Wednesday, reaching $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 76,635,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,283,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

