Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 485 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.85. 2,407,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,155. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.