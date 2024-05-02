The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,614. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

