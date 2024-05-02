Triumph Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.64. 1,068,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,549. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.58 and a 200-day moving average of $270.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

