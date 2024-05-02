Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26,625.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE BA traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

