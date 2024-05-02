Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,698 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 26,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FI traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $148.86. 3,248,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,380. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

