FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 23.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. 17,936,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608,131. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

