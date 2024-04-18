Insider Buying: UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) CEO Purchases 89,285 Shares of Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
UL Solutions Price Performance
Shares of UL Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,541. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $35.50.
UL Solutions Company Profile
