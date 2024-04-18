Insider Buying: UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) CEO Purchases 89,285 Shares of Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,541. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.