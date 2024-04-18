Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.31%. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of CCEL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryo-Cell International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

