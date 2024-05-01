New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $42.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,142 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. 11,017,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,285,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

