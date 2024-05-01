Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $17.51 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $459.93. 6,075,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $416.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.