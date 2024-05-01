Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 4,866 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. 13,388,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,883,787. The company has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

