Searle & CO. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Searle & CO. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.96. 1,651,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,974. The firm has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

