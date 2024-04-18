Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.45.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $23.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $889.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $945.78 and its 200 day moving average is $797.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $482.74 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

