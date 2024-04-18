The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Sells $3,045,690.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 8,207,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

