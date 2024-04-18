Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,911,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 23,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $14.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,871,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

