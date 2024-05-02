ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Boosted by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $11.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $860.73. 870,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $811.32. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

