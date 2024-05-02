Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $315.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

