American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. 8,711,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,372. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

