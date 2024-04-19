Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.5% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Up 2.4 %

AMGN traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. 3,375,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,855. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

