Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $9,664,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $38.76 on Thursday, reaching $942.24. 533,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,750. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $944.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $895.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

