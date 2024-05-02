The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CG stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,182. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

