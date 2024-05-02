Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29, Zacks reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,256. The firm has a market cap of $781.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.