Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Position Decreased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Citizens & Northern worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZNC. TheStreet downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

