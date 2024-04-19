Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Down 2.8%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 6,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Nihon Kohden Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of -0.07.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.