Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Shares of RGS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 11,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Regis has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

