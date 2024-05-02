Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

