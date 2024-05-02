LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.7-217.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.69 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $66.77. 176,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,195. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

