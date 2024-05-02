Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,858,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. 6,489,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,090. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

