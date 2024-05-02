Running Oak Capital LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDY traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.60. 356,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.88. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.