SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 692,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,377. The stock has a market cap of $851.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SXC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

