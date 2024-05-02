SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:SXC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 692,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,377. The stock has a market cap of $851.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.19. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.
SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on SXC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunCoke Energy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.