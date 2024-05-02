DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.30.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,934. DaVita has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

