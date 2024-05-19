Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

MSI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.80. 423,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,142. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $369.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $329.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.