Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Leidos by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

