Boyd Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,220,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VOO traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.10. 9,765,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

