Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ACA stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.69. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

