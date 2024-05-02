Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 666.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 760,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.53. 1,136,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,434. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.