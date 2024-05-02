First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.81. 26,834,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,335,766. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

