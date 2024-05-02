SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.40. 432,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,335. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
