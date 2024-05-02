MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion. MasTec also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95 EPS.
MasTec Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE MTZ traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $90.95. 1,739,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on MasTec
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MasTec
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.