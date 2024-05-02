Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.35%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

