First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 57 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $28,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock valued at $14,427,504. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.