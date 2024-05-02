Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 968,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 875,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after acquiring an additional 76,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

